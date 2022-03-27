Saint Peter’s Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online

Cinderella will keep on dancing Sunday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

Saint Peter’s will make history when they meet North Carolina at Wells Fargo Center. After dispatching No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue, the Peacocks became the first men’s college basketball team to earn a trip to the Elite Eight as a 15 seed.

Lost in the Saint Peter’s pandemonium is the impressive run by the eighth-seeded Tar Heels. UNC took out the East’s top seed, reigning NCAA Tournament champion Baylor, along with Marquette and UCLA to reach the Elite Eight.

The prize for winning Sunday night’s showdown is a Final Four matchup with Duke on April 2.

Here’s how to watch the Saint Peter’s-North Carolina contest online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+