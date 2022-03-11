MLB Rumors: Giants Agree To Two-Year Deal With Carlos Rodón; Has Ace Potential

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco Giants made the first notable signing of the post-lockout era by reportedly adding a starting pitcher with Cy-Young potential.

Carlos Rodón will be headed to the Bay Area, first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Left-handed starter Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN,” he tweeted

Rodón had an incredible 2021 season which resulted in not only an All-Star Game appearance but a fifth-place finish in Cy Young voting.

The left-handed pitcher posted a steller 2.37 ERA with 185 strikeouts in only 132 2/3 innings in 24 starts.

The oft-injured 29-year-old starter was untouchable for the better part of 2021 but once again struggled to stay on the field. Since his debut in 2015, Rodón has averaged 17 starts per season.