Sean Kuraly Grateful For Time, Teammates While With Bruins

Sean Kuraly spent the first five NHL seasons with the Bruins, and he learned some valuable lessons during his time in Boston.

The ex-Bruins forward, who signed with the Blue Jackets last offseason, will see his former team for the first time Saturday night when Columbus hosts Boston at Nationwide Arena.

Kuraly was asked about his time with the Bruins prior to puck drop.

“It was obviously my first everything. My first game, goal, all situations. We got to go deep into the playoffs for a few years in a row,” Kuraly told reporters, per the Blue Jackets. “I got to learn from some future Hall of Famers and be in the same locker room as some pretty great players and great people and great leaders. A lot of great teammates and great friends that I’ve made over the years. I think the biggest thing is I got to learn a lot about being in the NHL and I’m really, really thankful for.

“(The biggest lesson was) just go out there and work hard. That’s one thing I think those guys taught me the most is about practice. Practices were always high intensity and that?s probably one of the greatest lessons I took from them.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had high praise for Kuraly, saying the players loved him while in Boston.

“Sean was a good player for us. It’s tough to lose a guy like that,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided audio. “Even though he was a San Jose (Sharks) pick, we felt that he was a homegrown Bruin in our eyes, did some time in Providence. His offensive game got better.