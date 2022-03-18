Seven Random Red Sox Thoughts As Spring Training Games Begin

NESN Logo Sign In

With less than three weeks to go until MLB Opening Day, spring training games got underway for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Even in a unique offseason, which was split in two by the MLB lockout, we learned a lot about the returning members of the Red Sox, and those thoughts were solidified by a strong performance Thursday and what we’ve seen through spring training so far.

Here are seven random thoughts about the Red Sox, ranging from jerseys, versatility and Brock Holt:

The Red Sox are so back…

A 14-1 beatdown of the Minnesota Twins is up there with the most perfect ways to start spring training — especially after a 99-day lockout had us all wondering if there would be spring training, or a season, at all. Bobby Dalbec rocking the first home run of spring training to start the score at 2-0 wasn’t a bad welcome back, either.

That came without any of the Red Sox regulars in the lineup, except for Dalbec, who got two at-bats. The Twins didn’t have their starting nine going either, obviously, though Gary Sanchez, Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano came to the plate multiple times.

Yes, it was an exhibition game — and you might have missed it entirely, given it was not just on any Thursday afternoon but on the Thursday afternoon shared with St. Patrick’s Day and the start of March Madness.

But hey. Baseball is back.

…and their green jerseys were awesome

Enough said.