Seven Random Red Sox Thoughts As Spring Training Games Begin

With less than three weeks to go until MLB Opening Day, spring training games got underway for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Even in a unique offseason, which was split in two by the MLB lockout, we learned a lot about the returning members of the Red Sox, and those thoughts were solidified by a strong performance Thursday and what we’ve seen through spring training so far.
Here are seven random thoughts about the Red Sox, ranging from jerseys, versatility and Brock Holt:
The Red Sox are so back…
A 14-1 beatdown of the Minnesota Twins is up there with the most perfect ways to start spring training — especially after a 99-day lockout had us all wondering if there would be spring training, or a season, at all. Bobby Dalbec rocking the first home run of spring training to start the score at 2-0 wasn’t a bad welcome back, either.
That came without any of the Red Sox regulars in the lineup, except for Dalbec, who got two at-bats. The Twins didn’t have their starting nine going either, obviously, though Gary Sanchez, Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano came to the plate multiple times.
Yes, it was an exhibition game — and you might have missed it entirely, given it was not just on any Thursday afternoon but on the Thursday afternoon shared with St. Patrick’s Day and the start of March Madness.
But hey. Baseball is back.
…and their green jerseys were awesome
Enough said.
You’re not the only one who has whiplash over the sudden start to the season
Dalbec said Thursday he was working on home improvement projects as recently as last week, when he was putting a fence up in his backyard.
“Last week I was working on my backyard and putting the fence in,” he said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “Now I’m back playing. So I’m glad to be out here not doing yard work anymore.”
Life comes at you fast.
Garrett Whitlock’s adoration of Rick Porcello is so wholesome
It’s not even just the fact that Whitlock is changing his jersey number from 72 to 22 to honor the former Red Sox pitcher — with Porcello’s blessing, of course. But the recent news of the swap also resurfaced an October article from Chad Jennings of The Athletic, in which Whitlock admitted he wears three-quarter sleeves to copy Porcello and tries to bend his hat in the same manner as the pitchers.
That’s the same energy of a kid in little league, and it is everything.
The Kyle Schwarber experiment is over, but the Bobby Dalbec experiment is just beginning
With Schwarber officially headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Red Sox have found someone new to focus their versatility efforts on. A season after trying to convert the slugging outfielder into a first baseman, it will be Dalbec’s turn to try and develop into a true utility-man.
“I think the more versatile, the better for him and his career, although he’s a good corner infielder,” manager Alex Cora said Thursday. “But for us, it will be great if he can play multiple positions.”
For some reason, this one doesn’t seem as absurd as the Schwarber experiment. Dalbec came into the Red Sox organization as a third baseman but primarily has played first base in the bigs, though he has seen time at his natural position as well as second base.
The Red Sox don’t really have a locked-in second baseman at this stage, with Christian Arroyo the likely option unless Kiké Hernández moves in from the outfield — thus leaving a hole on the grass, where he surprisingly excelled in 2021.
All of this is to say that making a versatile player out of Dalbec might be a worthwhile effort.
Speaking of utility players, Brock Holt is still a free agent
Yes, he had a down year in 2021, hitting just .209 in 76 games with the Texas Rangers, and he’ll be turning 33 in June. But Holt had his most productive seasons through seven campaigns in Boston from 2014 to 2019, even earning an All-Star nod in 2015.
He has played every position with the exception of catcher, and even set an MLB record with the slowest pitch in the Statcast era — clocking in at 30 mph.
His personality also makes him a perfect fit on this Red Sox team. If Boston is looking for utility players and spot help around the infield, he certainly makes sense to explore.
Keep an eye on the farm
MLB on Thursday released its Top 100 prospect rankings for 2022, and four Red Sox prospects cracked the list. Marcelo Mayer was ranked No. 14, while Triston Casas (No. 16), Nick Yorke (No. 55) and Jarren Duran (No. 85) rounded out Boston’s selections.