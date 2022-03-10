Should Patriots Bring Back Trey Flowers After Lions Release Defensive End?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins. Kyle Van Noy. Ted Karras. Trent Brown. Trey Flowers?

The Detroit Lions plan to release Flowers when the NFL league year opens next Thursday, according to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Could the veteran defensive end become the latest in a long line of former Patriots to land back in New England after cashing in elsewhere?

Flowers was one of the Patriots’ best defensive players during his first stint in Foxboro. After missing most of his rookie season with an injury, he racked up 21 sacks, 59 quarterback hits, 25 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and six pass breakups from 2016 through 2018, helping power a New England defense that won two Super Bowls and reached another during that span.

That impressive production earned Flowers a five-year, $90 million contract with Matt Patricia’s Lions, and he enjoyed a strong debut season in Detroit (seven sacks, 21 QB hits, eight TFLs). But injuries caused him to miss nine games in 2020 and 10 more in 2021, and even when healthy, he wasn’t nearly impactful.

The Lions now evidently are willing to eat a $12.9 million dead cap charge to cut ties with the 28-year-old, though doing so also will free up $10.4 million in salary cap space. (If Detroit waits until after June 1 to release Flowers, it would save $16 million against the cap and spread his dead money over two seasons.)

Flowers’ recent injury history is concerning, but bringing him back would be a logical move for the Patriots, who need to bolster their defensive front seven this offseason. He’d help boost a New England pass rush that was far too top-heavy in 2021, relying almost exclusively on outside linebacker Matthew Judon and rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.