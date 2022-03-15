Should Patriots Consider Trade For Jags Wideout Laviska Shenault?

NESN Logo Sign In

After overhauling their receiving corps with big-money signings, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking to move on from a recent Day 2 draft pick.

Wideout Laviska Shenault, a second-round selection in 2020, is a potential trade candidate after his team added Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and tight end/slot receiver Evan Engram in free agency, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Per @ESPNdirocco, the buzz is that Laviska Shenault Jr. is a player the Jaguars may be looking to move.



No surprise after the team agreed to sign Christian Kirk and Zay Jones yesterday. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 15, 2022

Shenault has posted middling stats in a pair of bad Jaguars offenses (121 catches, 1,219 yards, five touchdowns over two seasons), and Jacksonville’s current regime clearly is not high on his potential. But his youth, cheap contract and intriguing versatility could make him a worthwhile experiment for the New England Patriots.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Shenault has lined up out wide, in the slot and in the backfield for the Jaguars, and he often was used as a direct-snap rusher during his time at Colorado, where he was praised for his physicality and catch-and-run ability.

Shenault has not been especially effective as a ball-carrier for Jacksonville, rushing 29 times for 132 yards, eight first downs and no touchdowns in 30 NFL games.

During a team-produced “Belestator” segment before the Patriots’ January matchup with the Jags, head coach Bill Belichick singled out Shenault, comparing the 23-year-old to former New England receiver/running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.