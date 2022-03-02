Should Patriots Take Flier On Andy Isabella With Wideout Seeking Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is the most notorious draft bust in the loaded 2019 wide receiver class. But he isn’t the only one.

Andy Isabella, drafted 30 slots behind Harry (second round, 62nd overall), has offered minimal production during his three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, he wants out.

Isabella’s agent, Bradley Blank, told Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna that Arizona had granted the 25-year-old wideout’s request to seek a trade this offseason. Blank said he has yet to contact any teams about a potential deal.

Andy Isabella's agent Bradley Blank told me the Cardinals have granted the WR with permission to seek out a trade.



Blank anticipates he'll reach out to NFL teams closer to the NFL draft in April. At this point, he hasn't made contact with any teams. (So, no, not the Patriots.) — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 2, 2022

Despite the Cardinals employing more four-receiver sets than any other NFL team, Isabella was almost completely absent from their offense this season, buried on the depth chart behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore. He played just 30 offensive snaps over eight appearances and was targeted once, catching one pass for 13 yards. He also hardly played in the kicking game, logging just 24 special teams snaps.

Isabella’s first two seasons were only marginally better. He caught nine passes for 189 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2019 and 21 catches for 224 yards and two scores in 2020. It’s clear he has no future in Arizona, and with that lackluster résumé, he should cost next to nothing for an interested team to acquire.

Would he be a worthwhile reclamation project for the New England Patriots, who lived to regret drafting Harry over the likes of A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin? Perhaps.