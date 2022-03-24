Skip Bayless Believes This Team Should Trade For Baker Mayfield

NESN Logo Sign In

As it stands, it doesn’t feel like there’s an NFL starting quarterback job out there for Baker Mayfield.

Skip Bayless, however, believes a certain team should open up a spot for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield’s days in Cleveland are numbered, as the Browns reportedly are moving forward with Deshaun Watson under center. The 26-year-old reportedly hoped his next chapter would be in Indianapolis, but the Colts elected to trade for Matt Ryan.

The Oklahoma product’s options are limited, there’s no doubt about it. But Bayless believes there’s a landing spot for Mayfield that would be mutually beneficial.

“If I were running a team right now, I’ll start with the New York Football Giants,” Bayless said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “Help me out: Baker Mayfield or Daniel Jones right now? Baker would light up New York City. Just give it to him, let’s go. He would eat up with that team and that division.”

The Giants, or any team for that matter, would be foolish to trade for Mayfield. The Browns don’t have an ounce of leverage in this situation, so any organization with even the slightest bit of interest in Mayfield should wait for his likely release.

New York might want to kick the tires on Mayfield once he’s set free, though. The Giants have until May 2 to decide if they want to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option. Choosing to do so would be pretty reckless for the G-Men, as it would lock the erratic signal-caller into $22.3 million for the 2023 campaign.