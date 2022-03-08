‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Responds To Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania Call-Out

NESN Logo Sign In

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin wasted little time in responding to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 38 challenge.

Owens called out Austin on Monday night’s episode of “WWE Raw,” demanding that The Texas Rattlesnake show up to AT&T Stadium the weekend of April 2 for a special edition of “The KO Show.”

Austin, who hasn’t had a match since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX, didn’t back down, accepting the invitation Tuesday in a video posted to WWE’s social media accounts.

It’s been 19 years since Austin’s last match. He’s now 57 years old — 20 years Owens’ senior — and really hadn’t shown much interest in competing inside the squared circle outside of a few one-off WWE TV appearances here and there.

But hey, when you mess with the Lone Star State, as Owens has in recent weeks, then you’re bound to get Austin’s juices flowing. And it sure sounds like he’s prepared to arrive in Arlington, Texas, in several weeks looking for a fight.