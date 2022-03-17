Tempers Flare In Celtics-Warriors After Marcus Smart’s Dive Injures Steph Curry

NESN Logo Sign In

Things got chippy between the Celtics and Warriors on Wednesday night.

In the second quarter of Boston’s game against Golden State, Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and got tangled up with Steph Curry in the process. Curry ended up leaving the game and did not return due to foot soreness.

After Curry went to the locker room, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had words for Smart and was caught on camera as the two exchanged pleasantries.

The interaction between Marcus Smart and Steve Kerr after Steph Curry was headed for the locker room. pic.twitter.com/y0NbQ20Upp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2022

This would have been a great time to have Kerr mic’d up.

Kerr has every right to be upset that one of his star players was taken out of the game, especially after Smart later was called for a flagrant foul on a sequence with Klay Thompson. But Smart always has been known for his hustle and feistiness to make a play.

The Celtics were able to come away with an impressive win but they certainly drew the ire of the Warriors, their coach and their fans.