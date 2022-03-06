These Teams Reportedly Are On Aaron Rodgers’ Short List Of Landing Spots

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers’ plan for the 2022 NFL season remains unknown, but the star quarterback reportedly has narrowed down his slate of options.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for the upcoming campaign, so if he wants to leave Green Bay, the organization would have to work out a trade for the two-time defending league MVP. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, potential blockbuster deals with interested teams already have been arranged.

While Florio didn’t confidently identify said teams, he provided educated hunches based on the intel he’s received.

From Florio’s column published to PFT on Friday night:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams ? and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we?re told, the Titans and Steelers.

To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.