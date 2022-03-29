This Bill Belichick Comment Should Give Fans Confidence For 2022 Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots nailed their draft in 2021.

In their eight selections, they landed an immediate starting quarterback (Mac Jones), a building-block defensive tackle (Christian Barmore) and a running back who looks like a star in the making (Rhamondre Stevenson), plus a few promising prospects who could contribute in Year 2 (Ronnie Perkins, Cameron McGrone, etc.).

It was a much-needed rebound for a franchise that had struggled to draft impact players over the previous half-decade — and, as a result, had needed to patch its various roster holes with expensive veterans. But one strong draft class can’t singlehandedly support a team.

As team owner Robert Kraft said Tuesday, the Patriots need another “great draft” this year to further solidify their foundation of young talent.

“That’s the only way you can build your team for the long term and consistently that you have a chance of winning is having a good draft,” Kraft told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

There’s no way to guarantee success in a given NFL draft, as each carries a level of randomness and luck that no team can fully control. But head coach Bill Belichick sounds confident in the Patriots’ draft preparation apparatus.

Belichick altered New England’s pre-draft scouting process last year to make it more collaborative, giving more credence to his top lieutenants’ opinions. Among those lieutenants was director of college scouting Matt Groh, who recently was promoted to director of player personnel after Dave Ziegler accepted the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager job.