This Comment Suggests Amari Cooper Could Become Available To Patriots

The wide receiver market is poised to be rather robust this NFL offseason, with top pass-catchers like Davante Adams and Chris Godwin bound for free agency barring franchise tags or long-term deals.

The pool of high-end receiver talent could become even more substantial if the Dallas Cowboys are forced to make a difficult decision on Amari Cooper.

As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra pointed out in a column published Tuesday, Cooper will be locked in to $20 million if he’s on the Cowboys roster March 16. Conversely, Dallas would free up $16 million in salary cap space if the four-time Pro Bowl selection is released prior to that date.

Although that all-important benchmark is just over two weeks away, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones still isn’t sure whether or not the organization plans to roster Cooper.

“It’s too early for me to address that yet,” Jones told reporters Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine, per USA Today. “We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that. … There are some moving parts to that that we’ll have to continue to massage as we move forward.”

The Cowboys’ uncertainty should be a welcomed sight for the New England Patriots, a team that absolutely should be looking to add a superstar-caliber wide receiver this offseason. Cooper potentially could become the best available option for Belichick and company, as Aaron Rodgers effectively could force the Green Bay Packers to retain Adams and Godwin tore his ACL in late December.

The Patriots obviously wouldn’t be able to land Cooper for cheap money, but perhaps he could be had for more reasonable figures than the ones in place on his current deal with the Cowboys.