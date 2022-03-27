This Cornerback-Needy Team Has Contacted Free Agent Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore apparently is drawing interest from both conferences.

Gilmore, who remains unsigned over a week into the new NFL year, reportedly has a suitor in the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward on the open market. In a similar need for a corner is the Philadelphia Eagles, who evidently have been in touch with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year as well.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection’s wife, Gabrielle, recently was reminded by a Twitter user that the Eagles could use some help at CB. Mrs. Gilmore responded by saying, “They called so we know lol.”

Philadelphia’s secondary was OK last season — 11th-fewest passing yards allowed per game — but its group definitely could stand to improve. Pairing Gilmore with four-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay would give the Birds one of the better CB tandems in football.

That said, contract negotiations with Gilmore might be difficult for the Eagles or any other interested team. He’s coming off an injury-plagued — albeit Pro Bowl — season and turns 32 near the start of the 2022 season.

Gilmore, for security reasons, might want a multi-year deal, but it remains to be seen if one is out there for him.