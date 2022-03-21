This Insane Stat Shows How Dominant Celtics Have Been Vs. Playoff Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have been red hot on in 2022 as they ascend up the standings.

The Celtics now are just half a game back of the No. 2 seeded Milwaukee Bucks as they head into Monday night’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Typically, when teams heat up out of seemingly nowhere, questions are raised about the legitimacy of the team’s talent. This ridiculous stat shows that Boston appears to be the real deal.

“The Celtics are 15-1 in their last 16 games vs. opponents who are currently in the playoff picture,” Celtics reporter Taylor Snow tweeted. “Only loss was a one-possession game vs. Dallas (Mavericks).”

If you remember, a controversial foul was reversed on a challenge, costing Boston the game versus the Mavericks.

The Celtics have blown out three straight hosts in row, and will look to do the same Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.