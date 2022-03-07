This Jayson Tatum Stretch Has Celtics Star Approaching Superstar Status

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum now has out-dueled NBA MVP candidate Ja Morant and superstar Kevin Durant in back-to-back games after previously getting the best of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Trae Young with all five opponents coming in the last 10 games for the Boston Celtics.

In doing so, the 24-year-old Tatum is quickly climbing the ladder of the league’s hierarchy with Sunday’s performance against the healthy Brooklyn Nets the most recent example.

Tatum put it on display for a national broadcast as he scored a season-high 54 points to lead the Celtics to a win over the Nets. In a game where Kyrie Irving and Durant were each on the floor, Tatum was the clear star of the show. He now has helped the fifth-seeded Celtics to 14 wins in their last 16 games and tied Larry Bird for the most 50-point games in franchise history (four).

Tatum, after dropping 37 points against Morant and the Grizzlies on Thursday, explained how his competitive juices took over in what he quickly knew would become a moment he would long remember. Ironically, that performance against Morant wasn’t even his best in a three-day span.

“… Just as a competitor, these are kind of the moments as a kid that you dreamed about and look forward to,” Tatum said after Sunday’s 126-120 victory over the Nets, as seen on NBC Sport Boston’s postgame coverage. “So just when those opportunities come, try and make the most out of it.”

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had a rather clear message when asked about Tatum.

“He’s taking the alpha approach,” Udoka said.