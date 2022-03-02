This Late-Round Receiver Prospect Sounds Like Perfect Fit For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Looking for a wide receiver who could make sense for the New England Patriots in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft? Look no further than Slade Bolden.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound slot receiver revealed that he:

— Roomed with current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones while the two were teammates at Alabama

— Modeled his game after Patriots legend Julian Edelman

— Would talk with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who previously held the same role in New England) about how the Patriots used Wes Welker, who still holds the all-time franchise record for receptions

— Met with the Patriots at this year’s combine

Playing behind some of the best receivers in the nation, Bolden posted modest stats at Alabama, setting career highs this past season with 42 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Together with Jones in 2020, he caught 24 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, with that score coming in the national championship game. He’ll be selected far later than fellow Alabama wideouts Jameson Williams and John Metchie — both potential Patriots targets, as well — if he’s drafted at all.