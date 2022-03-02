This Patriots Move Is On NFL Writer’s Offseason Wish List

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson previously expressed a desire to re-sign with the Patriots, but history suggests New England won’t open up its wallet for the star cornerback.

NFL writer Adam Schein, however, is hoping Bill Belichick goes against the grain this offseason.

Schein on Tuesday rattled off nine potential transactions he would like to see come to fruition at some point over the spring and summer. One of those moves is the Patriots retaining Jackson, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season in Foxboro.

“Jackson picked off eight passes for Bill Belichick’s team last year,” Schein wrote for NFL.com. “Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he’s racked up a whopping 25 interceptions — tops in the league in that span. The man is a certified ballhawk.

“History says Belichick will let a player walk before overpaying him, and the market for Jackson should be red hot. But on a defense that lacks dudes, Jackson is a proven 26-year-old who cannot be treated like a haphazard piece. New England ponied up for Stephon Gilmore, another 26-year-old corner fresh off his first Pro Bowl, four years ago. Jackson should be the latest exception to Belichick’s rule.”

The likelihood of Jackson returning to the Patriots is tough to gauge at this juncture. The 26-year-old recently vocalized disappointment about the lack of contract talks he’s had with New England. That said, it’s common practice for the Patriots to let free agents test the market and then decide if they want to match the top offer. Such tactics were utilized with stalwarts like Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and David Andrews.

So while optimism about Jackson staying in New England might feel low, it would be premature to bank on the CB taking his talents elsewhere.