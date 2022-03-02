This Patriots Rival Reportedly Wants To Sign Rob Gronkowski For 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski’s hometown team wants him to play for them next season.

According to a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Tim Graham, the Buffalo Bills are interested in signing the record-setting tight end to further bolster their talented passing attack.

“Word here at the NFL Scouting Combine is that if Gronkowski wants to keep playing, the Bills still are open to adding the Amherst, N.Y., native to their offense,” Graham wrote. “… There is hope at One Bills Drive that Gronkowski would be willing to finish his career in Western New York.”

Gronkowski has yet to announce whether he plans to continue playing in 2022 or will follow quarterback Tom Brady into retirement. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Gronkowski has been training twice a day at the Buccaneers’ team facility, suggesting he isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.

The Bills reportedly offered Gronkowski a contract in free agency last offseason, but the 32-year-old unsurprisingly chose to re-sign with the Bucs and stay with Brady. He proceeded to have his most productive season in years, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns despite missing five games due to injury.

Fueled by the Bills’ decision to pass on him twice in the 2010 NFL Draft, Gronkowski historically has posted monster numbers against them, racking up 74 receptions for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 career meetings — all career highs against any opponent.

“It’s cool when your hometown team passed on you twice in that draft,” Gronkowski said after a 2017 win over Buffalo. “You kind of remember it still. No lie, I remember it every single time I play them.”