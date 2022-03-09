This Suggests Kyler Murray Has Smoothed Things Over With Cardinals

Is the drama in the desert over?

by

All might be well with the Arizona Cardinals and their franchise quarterback.

There appeared to be a fracture in the relationship between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals when the two-time Pro Bowl selection scrubbed all Arizona-related content from his Instagram page. The drama reached a point where both Murray — through his agent — and the Cardinals felt inclined to release formal statements on the situation.

If you’re in the business of reading heavily into social media activity, you might find the Cards and the 2019 No. 1 overall pick are back on good terms. Murray recently put all Instagram posts with Arizona ties back on his page.

The Cardinals’ outlook on the 2022 season also became more promising Tuesday. The fight for NFC West supremacy won’t be as treacherous with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner no longer playing in the division.

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Colts Trading Carson Wentz To Commanders For Mid-Round Picks
The Players Championship: Viktor Hovland
Previous Article

The Players Championship Odds: Quick Picks For Weekend
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Next Article

Celtics Being Cautious With Jaylen Brown; Latest On Aaron Nesmith

Picked For You

Related