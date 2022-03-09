This Suggests Kyler Murray Has Smoothed Things Over With Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

All might be well with the Arizona Cardinals and their franchise quarterback.

There appeared to be a fracture in the relationship between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals when the two-time Pro Bowl selection scrubbed all Arizona-related content from his Instagram page. The drama reached a point where both Murray — through his agent — and the Cardinals felt inclined to release formal statements on the situation.

If you’re in the business of reading heavily into social media activity, you might find the Cards and the 2019 No. 1 overall pick are back on good terms. Murray recently put all Instagram posts with Arizona ties back on his page.

The Cardinals’ outlook on the 2022 season also became more promising Tuesday. The fight for NFC West supremacy won’t be as treacherous with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner no longer playing in the division.