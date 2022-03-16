Three Moves Red Sox Should Consider Making Before Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Now that the 2022 MLB season finally is underway, with spring training games set to begin this week following the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement that ended a 99-day lockout, the Boston Red Sox can turn their attention to some pressing issues that will allow them to be competitive both this season and beyond.

There are a myriad of moves the Red Sox can make, involving both a robust free agent market and players already on the roster. Here are three of the biggest moves Boston should make ahead of Opening Day, which is scheduled for April 7 on the road against the New York Yankees.

Sign Xander Bogaerts to contract extension

Bogaerts has the upper hand as he can opt out of his contract following the 2022 season. And naturally, one of the top shortstops in baseball has acknowledged he is not opposed to doing so as he has watched players of his caliber sign mega-deals after he signed a fairly cheap extension with Boston in 2019.

Bogaerts, speaking to reporters Tuesday, acknowledged the possibility but noted his affinity for Boston.

“Obviously, I love being here,” he said. “Everyone knows it. I think that’s pretty clear.”

Bogaerts also said he doesn’t want to go through contract negotiations during the season, so if the Red Sox want to prevent their star from exploring what’s out there, they must act fast.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom previously has acknowledged the importance of extending both Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, the latter of whom will hit free agency in 2024.