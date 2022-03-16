Three Moves Red Sox Should Consider Making Before Opening Day

Now that the 2022 MLB season finally is underway, with spring training games set to begin this week following the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement that ended a 99-day lockout, the Boston Red Sox can turn their attention to some pressing issues that will allow them to be competitive both this season and beyond.
There are a myriad of moves the Red Sox can make, involving both a robust free agent market and players already on the roster. Here are three of the biggest moves Boston should make ahead of Opening Day, which is scheduled for April 7 on the road against the New York Yankees.
Sign Xander Bogaerts to contract extension
Bogaerts has the upper hand as he can opt out of his contract following the 2022 season. And naturally, one of the top shortstops in baseball has acknowledged he is not opposed to doing so as he has watched players of his caliber sign mega-deals after he signed a fairly cheap extension with Boston in 2019.
Bogaerts, speaking to reporters Tuesday, acknowledged the possibility but noted his affinity for Boston.
“Obviously, I love being here,” he said. “Everyone knows it. I think that’s pretty clear.”
Bogaerts also said he doesn’t want to go through contract negotiations during the season, so if the Red Sox want to prevent their star from exploring what’s out there, they must act fast.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom previously has acknowledged the importance of extending both Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, the latter of whom will hit free agency in 2024.
Add a powerful bat
The Red Sox supplemented their offense in 2021 with Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber, two new arrivals who were just as impactful in the field as they were at the plate. But both, as of now, are gone for 2022, with Renfroe traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Schwarber in free agency.
Renfroe hit 31 home runs and knocked in 96 RBIs, slashing .259/.315/.501. Schwarber was good for seven home runs with 18 RBIs with a .291/.435/.522 slash line through 41 games with Boston.
As it stands, the Red Sox can manage as far as replacing the pair in the field. But where Boston could bring someone in would be at the plate — and there are a number of free agents still available that could provide that punch at the plate. Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo are two options.
Find reliable rotation depth whether on the roster or off
Boston did make some additions to its rotation in the offseason, with Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and James Paxton. Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck also are potential options in the rotation, though they just as easily could slot into the bullpen as well.
As far as external additions, they lost out on the opportunity to add some of top free agent talent available, but there are still some intriguing options on the market. There also are some potential starters down on the farm — perhaps Connor Seabold would be an option to join the big leagues again after a brief stint in 2021.
All of this is to say that the Red Sox will need to make a move to sort out their rotation at some point during spring training, one way or another.