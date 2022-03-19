Tom Brady Cracks Joke About Person Who Splurged For ‘Final TD Ball’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady retired and then unretired in just 40 days.

One fan felt extra repercussions of Brady’s actions. The fan purchased what he thought would be the final touchdown ball from the legendary quarterback.

The day before Brady announced his return to the NFL, a fan paid $518,000 for what would have been Brady’s final touchdown.

Now, Brady is stepping in to soften the blow, with a quick quip that he appears to actually be following through with.

Brady reacted to the news, tweeting: “Hey FTX Official … could we donate to a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?!”

Hey @FTX_Official ?could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person?s choice?! ? https://t.co/oDX0M3ysX1 pic.twitter.com/iI3kZo5KA6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 18, 2022

FTX Official upped the offer, including a Bitcoin for the fan, on top of his charity of choice.