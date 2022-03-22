Tom Brady-Julian Edelman Video Prompts Question From Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

The video Tom Brady posted on social media Monday had the football world, including one of the quarterback’s longtime teammates, searching for answers.

Brady took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a clip of a throwing session with Julian Edelman. It’s important to note the video was not recently recorded, but the sharing of the mini highlight reel in itself is intriguing.

Rob Gronkowski, who played with the duo in New England for nearly a decade, responded to the post like the typical fan did, wondering if there was more meaning aside from Brady trying to create some buzz.

“Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!!,” Gronkowski tweeted Monday.

Many likely took Brady’s latest viral post as a sign that Edelman might stage a comeback and reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay. We probably can rule out this possibility, as Brady already tried — and failed — to recruit Edelman to the Buccaneers. That was two years ago, and Edelman, who turns 36 in late May, now has been removed from the game for a full season.

These factors probably won’t stop some NFL supporters from expecting Brady and Edelman to rejoin forces, though.