Why Tedy Bruschi Thinks Tom Brady Retirement Reversal Doesn’t Smell Right

Tedy Bruschi doesn’t believe that Tom Brady ending his retirement is about nothing more than the legendary QB undergoing a change of heart and yearning for another season with the Buccaneers.

No, Bruschi seemingly aligns himself with those who believe Brady had something in mind during his 40 days of “retirement,” like forcing his way out of Tampa Bay, or something. Brady, of course, surprised absolutely no one Sunday night when he announced his return to the NFL. However, that Brady was so definitive in his intention of playing for the Buccaneers did raise some eyebrows.

And Bruschi, who played with Brady on the New England Patriots, can’t make heads or tails of it.

“Just surprising to me,” Bruschi said during Wednesday’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN. “I mean, I haven’t spoken to him or anything like that, but that word you just said … that ‘calculated’ word, it just defines him. … He had a plan, and something didn’t work out. Because this isn’t a guy that just, like, ‘You know, let me just take this day-to-day and see what we’ll do; no, I don’t feel good — I’m just gonna come back.’

“Something happened here and that’s why this is so unexpected for me. … I know his father’s comments, in terms of the media — I’m not buying it. This guy’s calculated. He knew exactly what he was doing but something didn’t work out.”

Perhaps one day we’ll get the full story on Brady’s retirement reversal. For now, all we can do is speculate.