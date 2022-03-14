Tom Brady Rumors: Here’s New Insight Into QB’s Retirement Reversal

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady enjoyed NFL retirement for a whopping 40 days before crawling back to the gridiron.

The 44-year-old quarterback surprised absolutely no one Sunday when he announced plans of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. Of course, Brady initially announced his retirement Feb. 1, just a few days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington revealed his supposed intentions of stepping away.

But what really was going on in Brady’s mind both back then and now?

Perhaps someday we’ll get the full story in a documentary produced by Brady’s video production team, or something. For now, all we have to go on are reports from NFL insiders with intel on Brady and his decision-making.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran shared this information shortly after Brady unretired:

“Gleaned some intel on Brady’s return decision,” Curran tweeted Sunday night. “Bottom line, announcing retirement took the heat of the spotlight off him. He intended to retire but — obviously — had reservations. After 40 days and time to reflect, he reversed himself and doesn’t feel a bit bad about it.

“Everyone close is said to be “very good” with it. The process of getting ready for ’22 begins tomorrow.”