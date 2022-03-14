Tom Brady Sr. Refutes Theory About Star Quarterback’s NFL Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is coming back to play in the NFL, and he’s returning to the city he’s called home for the last few years.

Brady on Sunday night announced he will end his retirement and suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer’s announcement might have surprised fans for one of two reasons. Some surely thought Brady would stay retired and others had hunches that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would return, but for a different team.

One of the organizations floated as a potential landing spot for Brady was the San Francisco 49ers, who the Bay Area native grew up rooting for. But that apparently never was a legitimate possibility, as Tom Brady Sr. told 7News’ Dan Hausle that the TB12-Niners rumblings were “another media creation.”

Of course, there’s a non-zero chance Brady eventually will don a 49ers uniform. If the 44-year-old fends off Father Time even longer than he originally planned, he can hit free agency next year and choose his next team. And if the 49ers ultimately find Trey Lance is not their guy, they could turn to Brady to be an above-average stopgap.