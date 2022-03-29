Tom Brady Staging NFL Comeback Left Sean McVay Feeling Helpless

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was poised to go out with his head held high. The future Hall of Famer finished another MVP-caliber season with an admirable playoff performance, only to fall at the bitter end to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

But as it turns out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams won’t be Brady’s final NFL game.

Brady earlier this month decided retirement can wait, as his status as an inactive player only lasted 40 days before he decided he would strap the pads back on for the 2022 season. While not every head coach at the NFL Annual Meeting was open to offering their candid thoughts on Brady’s comeback, Sean McVay on Tuesday voiced what many non-Buccaneers folks likely were thinking when TB12 made the announcement.

“I was thinking, (expletive), man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?” McVay joked with reporters, per the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein.

McVay likely bemoaned Brady’s comeback more so than others, as his Rams have to visit the Bucs at some point during the 2022 regular season. And given the current state of the NFC, a Tampa Bay-LA playoff meeting next January feels very much on the table as well.