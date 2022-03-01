Bruce Arians Bluntly Answers Question About Potential Tom Brady Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

Many, including some reporters, believe Tom Brady could un-retire with intentions of forcing a trade to another team, like the San Francisco 49ers.

But would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grant such a request? Not if Bruce Arians has anything to say about it.

The Bucs own Brady’s rights, meaning the 44-year-old either would need to be released or traded to play somewhere other than Tampa. While speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Arians was asked whether he would facilitate a potential trade request from Brady, who announced his retirement last month.

“No,” he said.

When asked for an explanation, Arians added: “Bad business.” He later joked that it would take five first-round picks for him to consider a Brady trade.

Arians talks a big game, but his stance probably would change if this hypothetical scenario ever came to fruition. If Brady were to un-retire, he could pull a power-play and threaten to sit out, with his salary counting against Tampa’s salary cap. Committing to such a situation out of stubbornness would be bad business for Arians and Co.

So, the Bucs would be wise to do what the New England Patriots did with Rob Gronkowski in 2020: Trade the player and recoup some value.