Tony Massarotti Should Offer Unique Perspective To Red Sox Games On NESN

Tony Massarotti, quite frankly, doesn’t fit the profile of a Major League Baseball TV analyst. He’ll tell you as much himself.

Yet, Massarotti is bucking a very established media trend when he joins the NESN broadcast team for the 2022 Boston Red Sox season.

The seat next to Dave O’Brien, in the past, has been reserved for a very specific type of person. The analyst role has long been filled by an ex-player, particularly one who played for the team. It’s been that way for as long as any of us can remember.

So when Massarotti — whose baseball experience peaked as a member of the Tufts University team — learned he was being considered for the NESN role, he was as surprised as anyone.

“When the idea popped up, I was stunned,” Massarotti said. “I just did not think I was someone who fit the profile of what NESN was looking for, fit the profile of what the team was looking for. In that regard, I give them a lot of credit.”

Massarotti’s baseball chops, despite never having been paid to play the sport, are undeniable. He covered the team as a beat reporter in the mid-1990s and has been a Boston media mainstay since then. He’s best known at this point in his career as part of arguably the most successful sports radio program in the history of the city, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz.”

Of course, it’s what he’s done on that ratings juggernaut that seemingly further disqualified him for the job even more. Massarotti isn’t shy about offering his opinion about anything, especially the Red Sox — and quite often, it’s rather critical. Case in point: He probably still has his reservations about a 2013 Boston team that won the World Series.