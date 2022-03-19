Top Free-Agent Reliever Kenley Jansen Signs One-Year Deal With Braves

Jansen signed for $16 million

by

Kenley Jansen is signing with the Atlanta Braves.

Source? The Atlanta Braves.

The Braves on Friday night announced they signed the All-Star reliever to a one-year, $16 million deal. Jansen will join a loaded bullpen that also includes Will Smith and Tyler Matzek and was bolstered by the signing of ex-Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh.

Jansen, who spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished the 2021 season with a 2.22 ERA and 38 saves. His career numbers — a 2.37 ERA with 350 career saves — are among the best in recent league history.

The 34-year-old would have been a prime target for the Boston Red Sox, though the team has bolstered its bullpen with the additions of Hansel Robles, Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman.

