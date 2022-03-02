Top Receiver Prospect Confirms ‘Intense’ Combine Meeting With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots apparently grilled one of this year’s top wideout prospects.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, whom most believe will be a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft, confirmed Wednesday that he had an “intense” meeting with New England this week at the scouting combine. He also expressed excitement over the possibility of playing for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“It was really intense just knowing that you’re in a meeting with the Patriots,” Bruks told reporters, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “Their organization is held to a high standard. I just went in there and took it on like a man.”

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Burks is a big, physical receiver who has drawn comparisons to Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown, whom the Patriots infamously passed on in favor of N’Keal Harry in the 2019 draft.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Burks in a scouting summary:

Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He’s a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, but appears to be faster and more athletic. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won’t benefit from doing the same. For as talented as Burks is today, he’s likely to keep getting better. He will require specific game-planning for defenses operating without a true CB1 and has the potential to star as a high-volume, three-level target who can start and produce in his rookie season.