Trent Frederic Caps Third-Line Effort With Bruins’ Opening Tally

Frederic has four goals on the season

Bruins forward Trent Frederic put the finishing touches on an impressive shift from Boston’s third line to give the hosts a one-goal lead over the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden on Monday.

Frederic buried what essentially was an open-net tally assisted by Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Smith won a puck battle along the boards as the Kings committed a costly turnover in their own zone before Coyle slid a pass to the open Frederic.

Frederic gave Boston a 1-0 edge at 14:02 of the first period before the Kings tied 1-all it about a minute later.

It marked the fourth point in three games for Frederic after a three-assist performance against the Vegas Golden Knights. Frederic now has four goals and 10 points on the season.

