Trent Frederic Caps Third-Line Effort With Bruins’ Opening Tally

Bruins forward Trent Frederic put the finishing touches on an impressive shift from Boston’s third line to give the hosts a one-goal lead over the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden on Monday.

Frederic buried what essentially was an open-net tally assisted by Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Smith won a puck battle along the boards as the Kings committed a costly turnover in their own zone before Coyle slid a pass to the open Frederic.

Frederic gave Boston a 1-0 edge at 14:02 of the first period before the Kings tied 1-all it about a minute later.

It marked the fourth point in three games for Frederic after a three-assist performance against the Vegas Golden Knights. Frederic now has four goals and 10 points on the season.