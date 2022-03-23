Trevor Story Red Sox Contract: Reported Salary, Year-By-Year Breakdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made it official Wednesday, announcing they had signed infielder Trevor Story to a six-year contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.

This obviously isn’t shocking, seeing as news of Story’s $140 million agreement first broke Sunday. But The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo shared additional details regarding the deal Wednesday in wake of the Red Sox’s announcement.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Sunday that Story’s contract includes an opt-out after the fourth year (2025) that Boston can negate by exercising a seventh-year option. Speier and Cotillo confirmed that notion Wednesday while also providing a year-by-year breakdown of Story’s salaries.

Here are the contract details, per Speier and Cotillo:

2022-23: $20 million

2024-25: $22.5 million

2026-27: $25 million

2028: $25 million club option or a $5 million buyout

So, if Story opts out after the fourth season (2025), the Red Sox still can retain him by guaranteeing the option year (2028). And in that case, Story would earn $25 million each season from 2026 to 2028.

Put another way, Story is slated to earn $85 million over the first four years of his Red Sox contract, then $75 million over the final three years if Boston picks up his seventh-year option for 2028 when decision time rolls around after the 2025 season — potentially bringing the total investment to $160 million.