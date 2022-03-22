Why Trevor Story’s Reported Red Sox Deal Might Open Door For More Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Sunday reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with free agent Trevor Story, by far the single biggest investment of Chaim Bloom’s tenure as Boston’s chief baseball officer.

But instead of laying low after such an exorbitant expenditure — you know, like cooking at home after a wild weekend of painting the town — the Red Sox actually might be inclined to loosen the purse strings further in 2022.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier pointed out Monday the Red Sox’s reported deal with Story will push their projected payroll to approximately $236 million. MassLive.com estimated the total to be near $232.783 million.

Whatever the case, it certainly appears the Red Sox are positioned to exceed the $230 million mark, a threshold beyond which clubs are subject to a competitive balance tax. Boston avoided paying a luxury tax in 2020 and 2021.

Why is this significant? Well, if the Red Sox are willing to exceed the $230 million threshold — and the Story deal suggests they are — after resetting their penalties the last two years, then they theoretically can operate with more wiggle room by virtue of not being beholden to that number.

The motivation for staying below the $230 million threshold usually centers around resetting (or maintaining) the penalty level for subsequent years moreso than avoiding the tax itself within a single season. The argument thus could be made that once you’re over, you’re over. And that as a first-time offender, like the Red Sox in 2022, you might as well spend more freely — at least to a point.

It’s worth noting, too, the Red Sox, with a ton of money coming off the books next offseason, are in the unique position of being able to easily dip back under the CBT threshold in 2023, if they so choose. (The first threshold for 2023 is $233 million, per the new collective bargaining agreement.)