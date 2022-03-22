This Glowing Evaluation Of Trevor Story Should Fire Up Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story might be a perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox.

Not only is Story, who reportedly agreed to a six-year contract with Boston, an excellent player with an All-Star track record. He also is an extremely hard worker who will go above and beyond for his new team, according to Red Sox pitcher Derek Holland.

“I can say this for the Red Sox fans, first of all, I’m honored that I get to play alongside this guy,” Holland told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “Being around him, watching him train and everything, the kid is an animal. These guys should be very excited for him. Watching him with his glove work, his hitting. … He is very impressive. It’s something this fan base should definitely be excited about. And hearing that he is willing to switch to second base, that’s huge. It shows you the type of player that he is. He has a huge heart. He cares about his team. He cares about his teammates. He is going to do everything he can to represent this city very well. There is no bad thing you can truly say about this guy. He is going to give you everything he can. He busts his (butt). He works his (butt) off. He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter. He’s ready to go.”

Holland, like Story, is a newcomer to the Red Sox, having agreed to a minor league deal with Boston last week. The left-hander never has played with Story in the majors, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be teammates this season, as Holland is fighting for a roster spot this spring.

But Holland, a longtime member of the Texas Rangers, has spent the last three offseasons working out with Story in the Dallas area, per Bradford. And clearly, the former Colorado Rockies shortstop made an impression on Holland during the time they spent together.

Huge heart. Competitor. Fighter.

Yeah, it sounds like Story is built for Boston.