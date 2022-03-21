Seven Thoughts On Red Sox Making Splash With Reported Trevor Story Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom indicated upon arriving to spring training that he didn’t feel pressured to make a significant move despite the Red Sox’s chief American League East competitors bulking up in the immediate aftermath of the Major League Baseball lockout.

He never said Boston wouldn’t make a splash.

The Red Sox on Sunday splurged for a high-priced free agent, reportedly agreeing to a six-year, $140 million contract with Trevor Story. It marks the first sizable investment since Bloom took over as Boston’s chief baseball officer in October 2019, and the deal has both short-term and long-term ramifications.

Here are seven thoughts on the head-turning move.

1. Trevor Story checks a lot of boxes.

Right-handed hitter? Check. Power? Check. Speed? Check. Fills a positional need? Check. Offers extra long-term stability? Check. Attainable at a reasonable rate? Check. The list goes on and on, really…

Bloom acknowledged just days ago the Red Sox needed another right-handed bat — they traded Hunter Renfroe (a righty) for Jackie Bradley Jr. (a lefty) earlier this offseason — and Story, the top free agent remaining, brings a whole new dynamic to Boston’s already potent offense. Not only does he offer plenty of pop. The 29-year-old also is an excellent baserunner who stole at least 20 bags in each of the last three full seasons (in addition to an MLB-high 15 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign).

On the surface, Story might seem like an imperfect fit defensively, seeing as the Red Sox already have a franchise shortstop in Xander Bogaerts. But the Red Sox intend to use Story at second base, a position they’ve been trying to solidify since Dustin Pedroia’s final few injury plagued seasons. And that’ll presumably keep Kiké Hernández in center field, where he thrived last season, with Bradley patrolling right field. It actually works out quite well, thanks in large to Story’s openness to change positions and hold down the keystone after playing shortstop for six years with the Colorado Rockies.