Trevor Story, Xander Bogaerts Have Already Put In ‘A Lot Of Work’ Together

Trevor Story has been the talk of Red Sox spring training since his signing in Boston. One of the bigger talking points has been his transition to second base from his traditional shortstop position.

There was also talk that between Xander Bogaerts and Story, there would be too many star shortstops on the roster. But it appears as if the duo is getting along quite well while Story makes his positional transition on the fly.

“We’ve already put in a lot of work,” Story said when asked after Wednesday’s spring training game if working with Bogaerts at shortstop will take some getting used to. “I think our communication has been great between me and Bogey and he’s helped out so much with that so we’re just going to keep doing it. We both feel really good about it.”

It sounds like the Red Sox middle infield is off to a great start with just over a week until Opening Day on April 7.