Tyreek Hill Trade: Two Patriots Rivals Reportedly Vying For Chiefs Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyreek Hill could be leaving Kansas City — and joining the AFC East.

Amid a stalled contract negotiation, the Chiefs’ superstar receiver was given permission Wednesday to seek a trade, according to multiple reports. The two teams reportedly vying for Hill’s services: the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Both are in “serious talks” with Kansas City about acquiring the 28-year-old speedster, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins “have been among the most interested” in trading for Hill.

The #Dolphins have been among the most interested ? and have not been shy about trading for one. A team to keep an eye on? https://t.co/gmxmR9QU8f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Hill is one of the best receivers in football, making each of the last six Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2016, 2018 and 2020. As part of an explosive Chiefs offense that also features quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Hill topped 1,100 yards in four of the last five seasons and is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.