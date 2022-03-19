UConn, Massachusetts Advance To Hockey East Championship Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It’ll be UConn and UMass in the 2021-22 Hockey East Championship following Friday’s semifinal action at TD Garden.

UConn advanced by topping No. 1 seed Northeastern, 4-1, in the opening semifinal game, while Massachusetts bested UMass Lowell, 3-1 in the nightcap.

Here’s how it all went down:

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

The victors never trailed, going up 1-0 midway through the first period.

Northeastern got its lone goal minutes later, but UConn capitalized at 13:47 of the second period when Roman Kinal logged the eventual winner.

Roman Kinal puts home the rebound and gives UConn the lead 2-1. pic.twitter.com/2rZKxCNrBI — Hockey East (@hockey_east) March 18, 2022

UConn netminder Darion Hansen finished with 24 saves, while Northeastern goalie Devon Levi — the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and a Hobey Baker Award finalist — stopped 33 shots for Northeastern.