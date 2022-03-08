VA Hero Of The Week: Jayson Tatum Recognized For Stellar Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum has been named the NBA?s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this year. For that reason, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

After three standout performances in which Tatum averaged an NBA-best 43 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, and 5 assists, the Boston Celtics star received the honor of being the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the sixth time in his young career.

For more details on Tatum's honor, check out the video above.