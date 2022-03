NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Garnett is a Boston Celtics legend.

The former All-Star forward and NBA great had his iconic jersey retired after the Boston Celtics fell to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday afternoon. Garnett was an integral member of the incredible “Big Three” that included Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, both of whom were in attendance for the star’s jersey retirement ceremony.

For more on Garnett, who is our VA Hero of the Week, check out the video above.