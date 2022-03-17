Watch Bobby Dalbec Hit First Home Run Of Spring Training For Red Sox Vs. Twins

Red Sox baseball is so back.

The Red Sox opened up their slate of spring training games Thursday afternoon at JetBlue Park against the Minnesota Twins, and Bobby Dalbec wasted no time getting Boston on the board.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the first inning with one out and nobody on base, the first baseman lifted a 1-0 pitch to left field to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

It’s good to be back.

Dalbec picked up right where he left off last season and looks to carry the second-half momentum of 2021 into 2022.

