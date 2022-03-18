Watch Bobby Dalbec Hit Home Run In Second Straight Red Sox Spring Training Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec looks determined to pick up where he left off last season.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman hit a home run Friday at JetBlue Park in the team’s spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec launched the three-run shot to left-center field in the fourth inning.

Dalbec’s bomb marked the second consecutive game in which he hit a home run, as it follows the two-run shot he hit Thursday in Boston’s win over the Minnesota Twins in their spring training opener.

While the Red Sox are encouraging Dalbec to learn to play multiple positions, he shows no signs of allowing that defensive education to slow the considerable progress he has made at the plate since the middle of the 2021 season.