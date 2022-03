NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins take a 3-2 victory thanks to the game-winning goal by Brad Marchand in overtime. The left-winger hit Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen with some hesitation before lighting the lamp.

Sealed the deal in Montreal pic.twitter.com/cUWRV71xuR — NESN (@NESN) March 22, 2022

The play was set up by a game-tying goal by defenseman Connor Clifton, 17:01 in the third period, his first score in 31 games.

The Bruins will resume play on Thursday when they will return to TD Garden to play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET.