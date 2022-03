NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak opened the scoring for the home team Thursday, quickly responding to a second-period goal by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game-tying goal was assisted by newly acquired defender Hampus Lindholm, his first in Bruins’ Black and Gold.

Lindholm set up the goal with a pass to left wing Erik Haula who then dished the puck to Pastrnak as he created separation from a Lightning defender.

The goal tied the game 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining in the second period.