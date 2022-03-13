Watch Highlights As Celtics Honor Kevin Garnett With Jersey Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics honored the career of Kevin Garnett on Sunday while raising his No. 5 jersey into the rafters at TD Garden with past and present Celtics in attendance.

Among those in attendance were ex-teammates Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kendrick Perkins, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Eddie House, along with former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

“Every player that had an opportunity to play with you, we loved you, man,” said Pierce, who credited Garnett for helping bring back Celtics pride.

Here are some of the highlights from Sunday’s ceremony:

Soak in the moment @KevinGarnett5KG, you?ve earned it ?? pic.twitter.com/iSLoXje0qH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/31aB9ghtLQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

KG?s just going to be KG ??5?? pic.twitter.com/2Lkcmaxt2G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

The Big Three back together ??? pic.twitter.com/yRH6foaAdX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

Forever a Celtic ??5?? pic.twitter.com/BLAqH1oE45 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

Garnett, who since has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spent six seasons with the Celtics (2007-13). The 15-time NBA All-Star helped deliver the organization its most recent championship banner in 2008 along with Pierce and Allen.

Garnett is the 24th member of the Celtics organization to have his uniform retired. He was selected to five NBA All-Star Games with one Defensive Player of the Year honor during his time with the organization.