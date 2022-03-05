Watch Jordan Davis Run Incredible 4.78-Second 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

Have you ever seen a 6-foot-6, 341-pound man run 40 yards in under five seconds?

Well, now you have.

Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle out of Georgia, wowed spectators at the 2022 NFL Combine on Saturday when he ran the 40-yard dash at an incredible 4.78-second official time.

Check it out:

Big man movin’ indeed.

If you watch Davis simulated against Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston, who clocked in at 4.84 seconds and 4.97 seconds, respectively, it puts it into even more perspective about just how fast he really is.