Watch Prospect Jarren Duran Score From Second Base On A Sacrifice Fly

The Boston Red Sox have some serious speed on their hands with outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran, 25, had the fastest sprint speed on the Red Sox in 2021, running 29.3 feet per second. That number ranked in the fourth percentile at the Major League level. Maybe most impressively, Duran only had 33 games to show off his speed. With more games, it’s very possible that he could increase that already ridiculous number.

On Sunday, Duran showed off his wheels once again, this time against the Minnesota Twins.

The speedster was on second base when Rafael Devers hit a shot to deep center field, just shy of the warning track. The Twins center fielder took some time to get the ball back in, meanwhile, Duran was flying around the bases with no intention of stopping at third. The outfielder crossed the plate as the throw reached the catcher.

Jarren Duran just tagged and scored from 2nd on a fly ball to center. ?



Unreal speed. pic.twitter.com/QZNHQRSAdd — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2022

Duran is MLB’s No. 85 prospect to open the season and is expected to have a role in Boston at some point this season. That opportunity, however, will not come right away as the Red Sox announced after the game that he will be starting the season in Triple-A Worcester.