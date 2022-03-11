Watch This Video Of Nick Pivetta Throwing As Spring Training Begins

Nick Pivetta is gearing up for 2022 season

by

Arguably the best part of spring training is hearing the pop of the glove during throwing sessions. For many, that sound signifies the start of spring.

Nick Pivetta is ramping up for the season with the lockout officially over. The Boston Red Sox Twitter account caught a glimpse of Pivetta’s throwing session and wrote “Sounds like baseball.”

Pivetta responded with a bicep emoji, as he appears ready to get to work.

The Red Sox starting pitcher was reliable in his first full season with the team in 2021. The 29-year-old posted a 4.53 ERA with 175 strikeouts to 65 walks and a 1.303 WHIP in 155 innings and 31 games (30 starts).

Pivetta saved his best work for the postseason, where he recorded a 2.63 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. His most memorable moment came against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, when he pitched four scoreless extra-innings to win the game.

