Why Deshaun Watson Joining Browns Could Haunt Patriots Now, In Future

Remember when the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes? So much for that.

In a stunning reversal, the Houston Texans quarterback has chosen to be traded to the Browns, according to multiple reports Friday. Earlier reports had indicated Watson, who has a no-trade clause, was deciding between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

And the Browns aren’t just trading for Watson. They’re also giving him an enormous new contract: $230 million fully guaranteed over five years, according to reports.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Watson, who did not play this season, landed this deal despite still facing civil suits stemming from 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and potential punishment from the NFL. A grand jury last weekend declined to criminally indict the 26-year-old quarterback.

In return, the rebuilding Texans reportedly will receive a bundle of draft picks that includes three first-rounders.

The Browns are trading three first-round picks, and two additional picks to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

How does Watson’s stunning reversal impact the New England Patriots? It further bolsters the AFC’s already-loaded roster of top-tier quarterbacks.